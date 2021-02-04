Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG; the 'Company') announces today a proposed registered public secondary offering of 30,668,922 shares of common stock of the Company by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the 'Selling Stockholder'). All shares sold in the offering will be sold by the Selling Stockholder. The Selling Stockholder will receive all the proceeds from the offering. The Company is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the Selling Stockholder. The offering is expected to close on 9 February 2021, subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the registration statement to be filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act').

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act. As required by Rule 135, this announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 December 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$402 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 26 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

