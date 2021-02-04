Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.02.2021 | 10:04
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Following a Successful Pilot, OSG Supplies an Innovative ScreeneX Solution to Orlyval

JERUSALEM, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass fabrication specialist OSG has completed the first French pilot of its innovative ScreeneX glass-embedded passenger information digital display.

Orlyval APM shuttle service has implemented OSG's ScreeneX glass-embedded digital display for its passenger information service. With the TRN 29 integrated into the window's upper side, passengers can get the information they need without interrupting the outside view.

The systems have been provided to the Orlyval APM shuttle service, which connects Paris's Orly Airport with the city's RER transit network carrying +3 million passengers each year.

As an innovative operator, Orlyval introduces new technologies to its fleet to improve passenger experience through innovative passenger information display systems (PIDS).

The advantage of OSG's ScreeneX solution is that it uses a small part of the window's upper side, enabling passengers to get the information they need without interrupting the outside view.

The chosen solution was OSG's ScreeneX TRN 29 integrated side window screen, incorporating the digital LCD into the glass. OSG's ScreeneX solution was recommended by the leading French industrial design agency Yellow Windows who joined introduced ScreeneX to Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) and Orlyval.

The system was specially designed to use the same mounting method as part of the overall side window and display the RATP Smart Systems passenger information system's content.

Throughout the first phase, OSG collaborated with the professional engineering and design teams from Orlyval, RATP, and Yellow Windows to deliver the innovative system. Implementation of equipment in the first trainset (2 cars) was completed in March 2020, with follow-on delivery for all train sets commencing in 2021.

Île-de-France MobilitésIDFM plans to expand the use of intelligent screens. As part of this future experiments, OSG's ScreeneX will be installed in partitions or side panels on 15 buses. More experiments will be done onboard trams and metro trains during 2021.

OSG's ScreeneX digital display solutions are being evaluated on various platforms in the USA and Europe and are in commercial serial deployments in several projects.

About OSG

OSG is a world-leading glass fabricator. It develops and supplies glass solutions for a wide range of demanding industries and specialist applications. This includes heated glass, switchable smart glass, curved and special bends. OSG also delivers glazing systems. ScreeneX is the latest breakthrough from OSG's R&D team. This next-generation technology transforms conventional windows and interior partitions into digital information displays. These glass-embedded screens provide a perfect solution for the transport and retail industries to connect with customers.

www.screenex-tech.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430343/ScreeneX_Orlyval.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.