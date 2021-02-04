Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Tradegate
04.02.21
11:43 Uhr
14,200 Euro
+0,200
+1,43 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,20014,50011:19
14,20014,40011:43
Dow Jones News
04.02.2021 | 10:10
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Severstal publishes 2020 Annual Report

DJ Severstal publishes 2020 Annual Report 

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
Severstal publishes 2020 Annual Report 
04-Feb-2021 / 11:35 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Severstal publishes 2020 Annual Report 
Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MOEX: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel 
and steel-related mining companies, has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020 on the 
Company's corporate website. The full report is available at: 
https://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports/annual_reports 
For further information please contact: 
Investor Relations 
Evgeny Belov 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
evgenii.belov@severstal.com 
 
Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US8181503025 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:          SVST 
LEI Code:      213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
Sequence No.:  92944 
EQS News ID:   1165775 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 03:37 ET (08:37 GMT)

SEVERSTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.