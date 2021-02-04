DJ Severstal publishes 2020 Annual Report

PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal publishes 2020 Annual Report 04-Feb-2021 / 11:35 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Severstal publishes 2020 Annual Report Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MOEX: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020 on the Company's corporate website. The full report is available at: https://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports/annual_reports For further information please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 92944 EQS News ID: 1165775 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 03:37 ET (08:37 GMT)