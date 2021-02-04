Marechale Capital Plc - Exercise of Options and Issue of Equity

4 February 2021

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Exercise of Options and Issue of Equity

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) announces that it has received a notification from an option holder to exercise options over 547,971 ordinary shares ("New Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an exercise price of 1.12 pence per share for total proceeds of approximately £6,137.

The option holder was a former employee of the Company and retained his options under good leaver provisions. Following this exercise of options, the Company has options outstanding over 9,298,201 ordinary shares in aggregate representing approximately 11.9 per cent. of the Company's enlarged issued share capital following admission of the New Ordinary Shares.

Admission to AIM

Application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the New Ordinary Shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 10 February 2021. The New Ordinary Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after Admission and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 78,229,122. The Company reminds shareholders that further shares are due to be admitted on or around 9 February 2021 as a result of the placing announced on 26 January 2021 which are included in the total voting rights figure above. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights on Admission will be 78,229,122. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

