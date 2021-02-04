Kenyan utility KPLC wants to retrofit 23 diesel mini-grids by adding wind and solar power generators. PV is the only option available for 21 of the selected sites.Kenya"s electric utility, Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has issued a tender to add solar and wind power generators to 23 existing diesel mini-grids across the country. Of the 23 mini-grids, which currently have capacities ranging from 50-2,320 kilovolt-ampere (kVa), only one will add wind power while another 21 will add exclusively-PV installations. The remaining mini-grid will integrate a hybrid wind-solar power generator. ...

