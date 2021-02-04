With over 60 million surgeries carried out under anesthesia in Europe and the United States each year, RDS has developed a connected strip that facilitates the monitoring of patients at risk of post-surgical complications.

MultiSense is a connected strip developed by RDS in Strasbourg, France. This strip is equipped with five sensors (respiration, skin temperature, electrocardiogram, photoplethysmography, and accelerometer) which provide real-time medical-grade readings for a dozen cardio-respiratory vital signs. When this device becomes commercially available, it will facilitate safer monitoring of patients at risk of post-operational complications. This will accelerate the return of patients to their homes while benefitting from hospital-grade monitoring.

The strip is attached to the torso of the patient, who is also given a smartphone connected to the device via Bluetooth. This allows doctors and nurses to constantly view the patient's vital signs through a dedicated web app. The medical team can then monitor any change in the measured parameters in real time, 24 hours a day. The strip is light, flexible and comfortable, water-resistant (if not completely immersed), and has a battery life of five days or more thanks to a small integrated battery that can be replaced if needed.

In partnership with IHU Strasbourg, RDS received permission from ANSM (a French national agency responsible for assessing the health risks of medical products and devices) to carry out the first clinical trials before marketing the device. RDS has just completed a seed funding round totaling three million euros, involving private and institutional investors from Europe, the USA, and Asia. Almost one million euros in non-dilutive public funding was also secured with the support of Bpifrance and Région Grand Est, accelerated by the selection of RDS in July 2020 as a winner of the prestigious national i-Lab competition. RDS also benefits from the support from the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, through the Defense Innovation Agency, as part of the call for tenders launched in March 2020 for innovative solutions to combat COVID-19. The MultiSense strip is a promising tool for monitoring patients at risk of respiratory distress.

This marks the conclusion of this first strategic cycle, with the transfer of this project, initially begun in Palo Alto (USA), to France along with the collaboration of the IHU Strasbourg and IRCAD. RDS is one of the Territoires de Santé de Demain (TSD) projects in the Eurometropole of Strasbourg, the purpose of which is to support the development of innovative preventive, community health, and treatment solutions for the most at-risk patients.

About RDS

RDS was founded in February 2020 to develop connected and predictive next-generation ambulatory medical devices to facilitate the safe monitoring of at-risk patients. These solutions are the fruit of years of research by Dr. Sam Eletr, who is behind numerous entrepreneurial successes in the life sciences field in both the United States and Europe. RDS is supported by a multidisciplinary team based in Strasbourg (France) and Palo Alto (California, USA), and is headed by Elie Lobel, former chief executive of Orange Healthcare. The company is incubated at SEMIA (a Région Grand Est incubator of excellence), is a member of the BioValley France health competitiveness cluster, and benefits from the support of Région Grand Est, Strasbourg Eurometropole, IHU Strasbourg, IRCAD, the French Ministry of Research, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, and Bpifrance.

