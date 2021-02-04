Global household insecticide market will grow by USD 4.11 billion during 2020-2024.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic the global household insecticide market registered a YOY growth of 13.9% in 2020 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The 120-page report analyzes the household insecticide market by product (sprays, vaporizers, mosquito coils, baits, and others), distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The report offers competitive intelligence about market leaders, key industry opportunities, trends, and threats impacting the growth of the market. Also, the report includes information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The household insecticide market is driven by the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases. In addition, the increasing demand for natural and organic repellents is anticipated to boost the growth of the household insecticide market.

Consumers across the world are increasingly becoming aware of the consequences of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, filariasis, chikungunya, and yellow fever. With the rising prevalence of these diseases, the demand for mosquito repellents and care products has increased worldwide. To capitalize on the demand, vendors in the market are offering a wide range of mosquito repellent products in various forms, including lotions, sprays, coils, repellent paints, and repellent pills. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the global household insecticide market during the forecast period.

Major Five Household Insecticide Companies:

Dabur India Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Consumer care business, Food business, Retail business, and Other segments. The company offers mosquito repellent under the brand Odomos.

Enesis Group

Enesis Group operates its business through segments such as Nutraceutical Functional Drink and Personal Home Care. The company offers mosquito repellent, insecticide aerosol, and synthetic pyrethroids-based aerosol insecticide under the brands Soffell, Force Magic, and Force Magic Microns.

FMC Corp.

FMC Corp. operates its business through segments such as FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The company offers insecticides through brands Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Home care, Hair care, and Personal care. The company offers household insecticides through its brand HIT, across Indonesia, India, and Africa.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Fabric Care, Dishwash, Household Insecticide, Personal Care, and Laundry Services. The company offers household insecticides through brands such as Maxo A Grade and Maxo Genius.

Household Insecticide Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Sprays size and forecast 2019-2024

Vaporizers size and forecast 2019-2024

Mosquito coils size and forecast 2019-2024

Baits size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Household Insecticide Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

Household Insecticide Market Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Offline distribution channel size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution channel size and forecast 2019-2024

