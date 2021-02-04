Leclanché has launched a modular, off-the-shelf battery system for deployment in pure-play electric and hybrid trucks and buses. This product introduction is in response to strong demand from potential customers for an off-the-shelf solution because having a standard, pre-qualified system shortens factory lead times and results in a significantly reduced pack price. Our estimates remain under review until there is greater clarity on the business reorganisation outlined in our October note.

