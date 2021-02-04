Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.02.2021 | 11:10
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft and BP Agree to Cooperate on Carbon Management and Sustainability

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) 
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft and BP Agree to Cooperate on Carbon Management and Sustainability 
04-Feb-2021 / 12:38 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rosneft and BP Agree to Cooperate on Carbon Management and Sustainability 
Rosneft Oil Company and BP have signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement focused on supporting carbon management and 
sustainability activities of both companies. The agreement builds on years of partnership between the two companies and 
formalises key elements of their collaboration on sustainability and work to identify carbon reduction activities and 
low carbon opportunities. 
Based on their longstanding partnership and taking into account the profound changes shaping the global energy 
transition to deliver more energy with less carbon, Rosneft and BP have agreed to cooperate in identifying and 
developing new low carbon solutions and programs that will support their shared sustainability goals. The companies 
also intend to join efforts in aligning with developing industry methodologies and standards on carbon management, 
including methane reduction initiatives and energy efficiency applications. 
Rosneft and BP will also jointly evaluate new projects envisaging the use of renewables, opportunities for carbon 
capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), as well as developments for hydrogen. 
The companies intend to work together on opportunities for low-carbon solutions in downstream businesses, including the 
development of advanced fuel as well as evaluate the potential for the development of natural forest sinks and trading 
of forest carbon-offsets credits. The companies will cooperate in sustainable development and social investment, 
including biodiversity. 
Commenting on the agreement signed, Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said, "Rosneft and BP are united not 
only through the longstanding successful partnership in various areas but also in the intention to leverage this 
experience in future prospective projects outlined in this agreement. Joint efforts of our two companies, as the world 
energy industry leaders, will not only strengthen our corporate aims in sustainable development, but will also provide 
a significant contribution to overcoming the challenges the industry and the society face in the climate action and the 
satisfaction of growing global economy demand for energy resources. This is necessary for balanced social and economic 
development and life quality improvement". 
BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said: "We've been partners with Rosneft for many years now and we learn a 
great deal from each other.  That's important, and I believe that this agreement can be an important catalyst for 
progress. We both believe in the power of partnership and look forward to bringing together the best of Rosneft and BP 
to develop low-carbon solutions and drive down emissions." 
Note for Editors: 
Rosneft was one of the first Russian members and has been a member for over ten years of the United Nations Global 
Compact, the largest initiative considering sustainable development. The Company was the first to reaffirm its 
strategic commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2018. Climate Action is one of the priority goals for 
the Company. 
Rosneft was also the first company in Russia to prepare the comprehensive 2035 Carbon Management Plan featuring clear 
targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Plan was reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors in December 
2020 and stipulates the following: 
 1. Prevention of direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions of 20 million tonnes CO2-equivalent. 
 2. A 30% reduction in the intensity of direct and indirect emissions in oil and gas production. 
 3. A methane emission rate below 0.25%. 
 4. Zero routine flaring of associated gas. 
The Company's activities are highly praised by the global investment community that considers socially responsible 
investments a long-term trend. In late 2020, FTSE Russell, a unit of the London Stock Exchange, verified Rosneft's 
entering the global FTSE4Good Index Series. Rosneft has been recognised as the leading oil and gas company in Russia by 
several international ESG ratings, such as Refinitiv, Bloomberg, Corporate Human Rights Benchmark, and has been ranked 
among leaders in the Climate and Water Resources international ratings of CDP. 
BP's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and it has set out a strategy intended to deliver this. 
Within 10 years, BP aims to have increased its annual low carbon investment 10-fold to around USD5 billion a year, 
building out an integrated portfolio of low carbon technologies, including renewables, bioenergy and early positions in 
hydrogen and CCUS. 
By 2030, BP aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity - a 20-fold increase from 2019 - 
and to have doubled its consumer interactions to 20 million a day. 
Delivery of resilient and focused hydrocarbons will remain one of the foundations of the strategy. BP aims to drive 
capital and cost productivity up and emissions down completing its ongoing series of major projects, decreasing capital 
intensity, and to continue to high-grade its portfolio, resulting in significantly lower but more competitive 
production and refining throughput. 
By 2030, BP aims for emissions from its operations and those associated with the carbon in its upstream oil and gas 
production (addressed by Aim 1 and Aim 2 of BP's net zero ambition) to be lower by 30-35% and 35-40% respectively. 
 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 
February 4, 2020 
 
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any 
statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the 
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors 
affecting these statements. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          ROSN 
LEI Code:      253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.:  92945 
EQS News ID:   1165804 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 04:39 ET (09:39 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
