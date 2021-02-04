Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896938 ISIN: NO0003679102 Ticker-Symbol: 8NR 
Berlin
04.02.21
12:43 Uhr
1,518 Euro
0,000
-0,01 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NRC GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NRC GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.02.2021 | 11:22
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Sweden - SEK 51 million

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bixia Byggvind AB has appointed NRC Sverige AB, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract of civil and construction work in connection with the installation of wind turbines in Sunne municipality.

The contract is valued at approximately SEK 51 million. The work will commence in February 2021 and is scheduled for completion in April 2022.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/r/nrc-group-asa---appointed-to-a-contract-in-sweden---sek-51-million,c3279592

NRC GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.