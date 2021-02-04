STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bixia Byggvind AB has appointed NRC Sverige AB, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract of civil and construction work in connection with the installation of wind turbines in Sunne municipality.

The contract is valued at approximately SEK 51 million. The work will commence in February 2021 and is scheduled for completion in April 2022.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/r/nrc-group-asa---appointed-to-a-contract-in-sweden---sek-51-million,c3279592