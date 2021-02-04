Global industrial wastewater treatment equipment market will grow by USD 4.66 Billion During 2020-2024.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the global industrial wastewater treatment equipment market registered a YOY growth of 3.45% in 2020 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The 120-page report analyzes the industrial wastewater treatment equipment market by end-user (manufacturing, energy, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The report offers competitive intelligence about market leaders, key industry opportunities, trends, and threats impacting the growth of the market. Also, the report includes information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market is driven by an increase in world energy demand. In addition, the Increasing demand for water reuse is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment equipment market.

The demand for energy is continuously increasing across the world, especially in emerging economies such as China and India. This has led to a significant rise in the consumption and demand for oil and gas reserves. As a result, wastewater generation has increased in oil and gas E&P activities. Thus, the increase in global energy demand is expected to fuel the growth of the global industrial wastewater treatment market over the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Companies:

Dow Inc.

Dow Inc. operates its business through segments such as Upstream oil and gas, Chemical and Petrochemical, F&B, Power generation, P&P, and Textiles. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of treatment solutions to manage the difficulties of FGD and ash pond wastewaters.

Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab Inc. operates its business through segments such as Coagulants, Core Shell polymers, Sludge dewatering, and Microsolutions. The company offers microsolutions bioengineering products and services support for secondary wastewater treatment plants and help Nalco Water customers optimize performance and control costs.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC operates its business through the Applied Product Technologies segment. The company offers wastewater treatment solutions for chemical processing, F&B, hydrocarbon processing, metal and mining, microelectronics, pharmaceutical, and power industries.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Information and Telecommunication Systems, Social Infrastructure and Industrial Systems, Electronic Systems and Equipment, Automotive Systems, High Function Materials and Components, Construction Machinery, and Smart Life and Ecofriendly Systems. The company offers Membrane Bio-reactor (MBR). It combines a membrane ultra micro filtration process and activated sludge process.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of wastewater treatment solutions such as MICROFADE, ZECRUS, and KURAGEL PVOH Hydrogel.

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Manufacturing size and forecast 2019-2024

Energy size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is segmented by type (coagulants and flocculants, corrosion and scale inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants, pH adjusters and softeners, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and application (municipality, power generation, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and others). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Water and Wastewater Management Market for the Mining Sector Global water and wastewater management market for the mining sector is segmented by product (water treatment and wastewater treatment) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

