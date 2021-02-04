2021 Jewellery World Awards (JWA) is open for entries

HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 JWA, formerly known as JNA Awards, is now accepting entries via www.JWAwards.com until 20 April 2021. JWA launched three new categories to cover a wider scope of companies in the global jewellery and gemstone industry.

Helmed by Informa Markets Jewellery, the world's largest B2B jewellery fairs organiser, JWA was founded in 2012 to promote innovation and excellence in the international jewellery and gemstone trade.

The 2021 JWA categories are:

Brand of the Year - Retail Industry Innovation of the Year Manufacturer of the Year Outstanding Enterprise of the Year - APAC Outstanding Enterprise of the Year - EMEA & Americas Outstanding ESG Performance of the Year Outstanding Small Enterprise of the Year (50 full-time employees and below) Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below) Lifetime Achievement Award (nominated by the organiser)

"To create an even more diverse and inclusive programme, we have expanded the Outstanding Enterprise category to include the Americas, and added Outstanding Small Enterprise of the Year to the list. More companies can be recognised for their outstanding achievements, regardless of the scale and location of operations. The new Outstanding ESG Performance of the Year category highlights the importance of sustainability in every aspect of the business," shares Letitia Chow, Chairperson & Founder of Jewellery World Awards at Informa Markets Jewellery.

"Chow Tai Fook takes pride in being a Headline Partner for a decade, especially as the JWA marks a truly momentous milestone by taking on a new branding. We are privileged to witness the award's continuous pursuit of innovations and breakthroughs. We wish the event continues to succeed and propel positive change within the industry," remarks Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CTF).

Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) comments, "I am thrilled that the award has expanded globally after 10 years of growth. The new JWA encourages the global trade by allowing more outstanding jewellery enterprises and entrepreneurs to demonstrate their brilliance, their tireless pursuit of excellence and innovations, and their unwavering perseverance."

"The JWA enters its 10th year with a bigger global footprint and updated categories that highlight the jewellery and gemstone industry's increasing geographical scope. Enter and be part of the on-going focus on technology, enterprise, environment, social responsibility and good governance and have the chance to join a global platform of the best," adds James Courage, former CEO of Platinum Guild International who is one of the principal judges of the JWA.

Albert Cheng, CEO of Singapore Bullion Market Association and also one of the principal judges of JWA shares, "The year 2020 may have been a very difficult year for many individuals and companies, but there are those who have proven themselves strong and resilient in the time of crisis. We encourage them to share their stories on innovation, technological breakthroughs and other ideas that helped them weather the year that was."

The 2021 JWA Ceremony and Gala Dinner will debut during Jewellery and Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) fair, with the support of Headline Partners CTF and SDE; alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Ltd.

JNA, the flagship publication of Informa Markets Jewellery, continues to be the official media partner of JWA. Key JWA events will be held during Jewellery & Gem ASIAHong Kong (JGA) in June; and the industry's biggest and most influential B2B marketplace, JGW in September.

For more information, visit http://www.JWAwards.com/ or contact:

JWA Marketing

Informa Markets

+852 2516-2184

info@Jwawards.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433135/JWA_logo_RGB.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433138/IM_Jewellery_GMV_Lock_ups_RGB_Indigo_Green_Grad.jpg

