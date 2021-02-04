The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 1.7 GW at the end of 2019, as a result of the grid-connected projects tendered by the Russian government between 2014 and 2019. The remaining 500 MW quota of the 2.2 GW tendering scheme should be assigned this year. The Russian government will tender another 500 MW of solar capacity this year in the frame of the program for large scale renewables that it launched in 2014. "Around 1.7 GW of solar capacity was online in Russia at the end of 2020," Anton Usachev, president of the Russian Solar Energy Association, told pv magazine. "This capacity ...

