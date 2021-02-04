Self-Sovereign Identity Solutions Provider Northern Block Selects Acuant for Identity Verification and Compliance

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuant, a leading global provider of identity verification solutions, today announced that Northern Block has seamlessly integrated its Identity Proofing and Compliance technology to offer their customers best-in-class Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) and Verifiable Credential solutions. With Acuant solutions implemented, Northern Block customers have the confidence to accurately verify identities across all channels and provide a faster and more secure process for clients with high-value transaction requirements.



Northern Block helps companies acquire new customers with an improved onboarding experience that builds confidence and trust in the brand to increase the lifetime value of customers. Products including Acuant are easily integrated to existing systems in as little as one week, providing companies outstanding ROI.

Northern Block assessed multiple vendors to meet its fraud prevention and privacy expectations while offering a secure, user-centric experience. It selected Acuant due to the accuracy of its identity verification technology, the fact that their identity document library is composed of more than 6,000 ID types (covering more than 200 countries and territories), and critically, that Acuant does not store user data. Both companies share data privacy as a key imperative and are members of the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) which is committed to securing the future of digital identities for both consumers and businesses.

"With Acuant, our clients can have consumers and business partners remotely self-onboard with high integrity and KYC (Know your Customer) functionality built in," said Mathieu Glaude, CEO of Northern Block. "With Northern Block's ability to store these verifications as Verifiable Credentials, organizations can cut friction dramatically while also reducing their risks. It is also a great opportunity for companies in various sectors, like Fintech and Legal Services, to innovate around Privacy by Design principles."

"It is fantastic to hear the positive feedback from our trusted partner, Northern Block, especially with how our products have provided further business growth opportunities," said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO at Acuant.

About Acuant

Acuantis a leading global provider of identity verification, regulatory compliance (AML/KYC) and digital identity solutions. Our Trusted Identity Platform is powered by AI and human assisted machine learning to deliver unparalleled results and operational efficiency. Omnichannel deployment delivers seamless customer experiences to fight fraud, increase conversions and establish trust in seconds. With leading partners in every major industry and completing more than 1billion transactions in over 200 countries and territories, Acuant is the leader in global coverage.

About Northern Block, Inc.

Northern Blockis a leading global provider of self-sovereign identity, blockchain, verifiable IDs & documents and automated business workflow technology headquartered in Toronto, Canada. We work with visionary companies that want to implement transformative business processes using the above-mentioned technologies. Northern Block is active in the decentralized identity community, contributing to the Trust over IP Foundation, the Digital Identity and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) and the Digital Identity Lab of Canada.

