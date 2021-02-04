Australia's Star Scientific has signed a deal with the Department of Energy in the Philippines to use its hydrogen tech. The partnership could see Star Scientific transform every coal-fired power plant in the nation to green hydrogen, while also using the tech to provide desalinated water.From pv magazine Australia In December, S&P Global Platts awarded its "Emerging Technology of the Year Award" to Australia's Star Scientific for its Hydrogen Energy Release Optimizer (HERO). Star Scientific's technology can transition coal-fired electricity plants to green energy, desalinate water in a clean ...

