'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda 04-Feb-2021 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information statement[i] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC and its agenda The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting on the 08th of February 2021. Date when the Chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: the 04th of February 2021. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: Approval of the revised Regulations on the Procedure of Access to the Insider Information of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, Rules for Protecting Confidentiality of Such Information and Monitoring Compliance with Regulatory Legal Acts. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 92949 EQS News ID: 1165871 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

