Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
04.02.21
09:01 Uhr
70,30 Euro
-0,10
-0,14 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,2569,7514:41
69,4569,5014:41
PR Newswire
04.02.2021 | 12:52
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Approval of prospectus

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 3 February 2021 approved Supplement number 1 to the Base Prospectus dated 13 February 2020. The Supplement number 1 has been prepared in connection with the Additional Bonds (tap issue) of AKER15 (ISIN NO0010868979) of NOK 500,000,000 as announced 20 January 2021.

The Base Prospectus dated 13 2020, Supplement number 1 dated 3 February 2021 and Securities Note dated 3 February 2021 constitute a Prospectus, covering the listing of the Additional Bonds on Oslo Børs.

The Prospectus and the Supplement are available at the Aker ASA website: https://www.akerasa.com/investorer/treasury/debt

For more information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90532774
Email: christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-approval-of-prospectus,c3279663

AKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.