Cargotec Corporation: Hiab to supply RMMV with up to 4000 MULTILIFT hooklifts

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement to supply Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) with up to 4,000 MULTILIFT hooklifts from 2021 to 2027, which can lead to a value of over EUR 180 million. The initial order booked in 2020 is for 540 units.

The MULTILIFT MSH-165-CL hooklifts will be supplied by RMMV to Germany's Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) from 2021 to 2027.



The hooklifts will be fitted on RMMV's robust, all-terrain-capable HX 8x8 vehicles from April 2021. Bundeswehr is increasing its number of vehicles by 2023 when Germany takes over leadership of NATO's spearhead: the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF).



The RMMV HX 8x8 vehicles with MSH-165-CL hooklifts can quickly lift and set down the accompanying flat racks. In addition, the vehicles can accommodate an interchangeable platform or a container via the standardised 20-foot ISO interfaces. The new fleet of vehicles will enhance the survivability and sustainment capability of Bundeswehr's Logistics Corps, as well as strengthening its tactical flexibility.



"We are proud that RMMV and Bundeswehr have chosen our MULTILIFT hooklifts for the new fleet of vehicles. This is another example of Hiab working long term with its partners to develop the right solution. Hiab Government Business Operation long experience with defense systems made it possible to tailor the equipment to meet all necessary operational requirements, defense standards and specifications, which has been rigorously tested by RMMV and the end-user," says Frank van Dongen, Director, Government Business Operations, Hiab.





