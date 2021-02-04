Cargotec Corporation: Hiab to supply Notterkran with 110 MULTILIFT hooklifts for the Swiss Army

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE 4 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 1:45 PM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement to supply the Swiss Hiab dealer Notterkran 110 MULTILIFT hooklifts for application by the Swiss Army. The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This order is for a new generation vehicle family of the Swiss Army, whereby the Swiss Army is planning to procure more hooklift vehicles in the near future.

The MULTILIFT ULT21Z.59+SC hooklifts with Container Handling Unit, which handle flatracks and 20ft ISO containers, will be installed on the vehicles by Notterkran and supplied to armasuisse, The Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement.



"We are proud that armasuisse has chosen our MULTILIFT hooklifts for the new fleet of vehicles. This order shows a continuation of a long-term cooperation between Notterkran and Hiab working together to develop the right solution for the Swiss Army. Hiab Government Business Operation and their long experience of defence systems made it possible to tailor the equipment to meet all necessary operational requirements, defense standards and specifications, which have been meticulously tested by armasuisse," says Frank van Dongen, Director, Government Business Operations, Hiab.





