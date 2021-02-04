Innocoll Holdings Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company and portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital, announced today that Anthony Galdi has been named the Chief Commercial Officer of the Innocoll Group of Companies, effective mid-February. Galdi succeeds Jim Helm, who is retiring and has agreed to assist with the leadership transition.

Galdi has more than 25 years of experience at Johnson Johnson in the pharmaceutical, consumer and med tech industries, having most recently led the surgical business in the U.S. for Ethicon, Inc., part of Johnson Johnson Medical Device Companies.

"Anthony's proven track record of building teams, marketing and executing more than 20 successful product launches over the past decade will be invaluable to Innocoll as we continue driving the commercial success of Xaracoll (bupivacaine HCl) implant and our pipeline," said Lou Pascarella, Chief Executive Officer of Innocoll. "At Johnson Johnson, Anthony led the U.S. commercial organization for the hernia market a key market for Innocoll drove exceptional results for the company's surgical business and led myriad successful initiatives in marketing and sales delivering growth at the company. His breadth of experience in sales, operations and marketing in medical devices and pharmaceuticals, combined with his technology-focused and innovative mindset, will help Innocoll drive the success of its revolutionary drug-device XARACOLL for patients undergoing open inguinal hernia repair surgery and maximize the value of our collagen IP portfolio in our next phase of growth."

"I am excited to join Lou and the Innocoll team at this pivotal moment in the company's commercialization trajectory," said Galdi. "Innocoll brings together cutting-edge technologies from pharmaceuticals and medical device technology with the goal of developing and providing solutions to help solve unmet needs in the acute care setting. I believe deeply in the mission, products and pipeline of Innocoll, and I am looking forward to getting started on advancing our mission of solving crucial challenges in acute care for patients worldwide."

Galdi brings a consistent track record in building and mobilizing high performing diverse teams with a strong emphasis on talent development. Prior to his most recent role at ETHICON, Galdi served as the Head of U.S. Marketing and Sales Division of Infection Risk Management, where he directed an extensive repositioning that included the successful launch of an expanded portfolio. He also served as the Business Unit Leader of Marketing and Sales in Hernia General Surgery, where he built a new commercial model and led the development and execution of a new portfolio positioning and value proposition. Galdi has served in various leadership positions in strategic marketing, sales management and engineering. He holds an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.S. in engineering from Rutgers School of Engineering.

About Innocoll Holdings Limited

Innocoll Holdings Limited is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Athlone, Ireland. Innocoll Holdings Limited and its subsidiary, Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited, are focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical technologies to meet some of today's most important healthcare challenges. Innocoll Holdings Limited is a portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital. www.innocoll.com

About Gurnet Point Capital

Gurnet Point Capital is a unique healthcare fund founded by Ernesto Bertarelli and led by Christopher Viehbacher, who, together, have decades of expertise in an industry for which they share a passion, both as Chief Executives and as investors. With an initial allocation of $2 billion, GPC is investing long-term capital and supporting entrepreneurs in building a new generation of companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, its remit is global, encompassing life sciences and medical technologies. The fund invests across all stages of product development through to commercialization and does so with an approach that is a hybrid of venture and private equity investing strategies. www.gurnetpointcapital.com

About XARACOLL

Xaracoll (bupivacaine HCl) implant is a bioresorbable collagen implant providing postsurgical pain relief through the delivery of bupivacaine, a local anesthetic, at the surgical site. XARACOLL implant releases bupivacaine after placement at the surgical site through diffusion from the porous collagen implant, which dissolves over time. XARACOLL was approved in August 2020 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). XARACOLL is a registered trademark of Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Further Information About XARACOLL

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

XARACOLL contains an amide local anesthetic and is indicated in adults for placement into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 24 hours following open inguinal hernia repair.

Limitations of Use

Safety and effectiveness have not been established in other surgical procedures, including orthopedic and boney procedures.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Known hypersensitivity to bupivacaine or to any local anesthetic agent of the amide-type or to other components of XARACOLL

Obstetrical paracervical block anesthesia. The use of bupivacaine in this technique has resulted in fetal bradycardia and death

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Dose-Related Toxicity : Monitor cardiovascular and respiratory vital signs and patient's state of consciousness after placement of XARACOLL

: Monitor cardiovascular and respiratory vital signs and patient's state of consciousness after placement of XARACOLL Methemoglobinemia: Cases of methemoglobinemia have been reported in association with local anesthetic use. See full Prescribing Information for more detail on managing these risks

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions in clinical trials (incidence =2% and higher than placebo) included incision site swelling, dysgeusia, headache, tremor, blurred vision, seroma, scrotal swelling, pyrexia, oral hypoesthesia, and post procedural discharge.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Innocoll at 1-833-606-1421 or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Local Anesthetics: The toxic effects of local anesthetics are additive. Avoid additional local anesthetic administration within 96 hours following XARACOLL implantation. If additional local anesthetic administration with XARACOLL cannot be avoided, monitor patients for neurologic and cardiovascular effects related to local anesthetic systemic toxicity.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: Based on animal data, may cause fetal harm

Moderate to Severe Hepatic Impairment: Consider increased monitoring for bupivacaine systemic toxicity

Please see full Prescribing Information. https://xaracoll.com/xaracoll_pi.pdf

