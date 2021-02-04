Sativa Wellness Group Inc. Provides Board of Directors Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes in the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), who will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of the Company for the coming year.

Further to the Company's news release dated January 29, 2021 regarding the Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders held on January 26, 2021 (the "Meeting"), each of Geremy Thomas and George Thomas have been appointed as directors, and Geremy Thomas has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board. Following the Meeting, Henry Lees-Buckley is no longer Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective February 3, 2021. In addition to his role as Executive Chairman, Geremy Thomas will act as the interim CEO until such time as the Board appoints a new CEO.

Each of Jonathan Wearing and Angus Kerr have resigned from the Board as of February 1, 2021, as Chairman of the Board of the Company, and as Non-Executive Director, respectively.

In addition, Joseph Colliver has resigned from the Board and as Chief Financial Officer effective February 2, 2021. Joseph Colliver has agreed to continue as Chief Financial Officer to support the strategic review of the Company and the appointment of his successor through his three month notice period.

The Company wishes to thank all former directors and officers for their contribution to the Company. The Company will continue to evaluate new candidates to fill the vacancies left on the Board.

Clive Thomas Standish has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director effective February 3, 2021 to add strength to the Board. His career experience includes NM Rothschild and being a Director of the UBS AG Executive Board, which gives the Company significant additional strategic and capital markets strength at the Board level.

F urther information on Clive Standish:

Clive Standish currently has an interest of 418,838 common shares in the Company, representing 0.14 % of the Company's issued share capital.

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Ardenside Aneus Pty Ltd The Multifamily Housing Reit Limited Exhall Pty Ltd Multifamily Asset 1 Limited Mentor Foundation UK Ganymed Pty Ltd

Except as set out below, there is no further information regarding Clive Thomas Standish, aged 67, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

Clive Standish's professional career began with N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd in London. In 1979 he was appointed a partner with Dominguez & Barry in Australia and became a member of the Melbourne Stock Exchange in 1980. He was the founding Executive Director at Dominguez Barry Samuel Montagu Limited and subsequently Head of Capital Markets and Managing Director until 1991 and then CEO of SBC and Warburg Dillon Read Australia.

In 1998, Clive Standish was appointed Chairman and CEO for Asia Pacific UBS AG and member of the Managing Board and subsequently member of the Group Executive Board. In 2003 he moved to Zurich as Group Chief Financial Officer UBS AG until 2007 when he retired from the Board of UBS AG.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: "I am pleased to be back at the helm. I will be focusing the business on activities that generate cash and profit and will be making cost reductions in other areas."

