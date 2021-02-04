Neutra Corp: Neutra Focused on Growth

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) ("Neutra" or "the Company") has decided to release a statement that management does not plan on having a share consolidation, also known as a "reverse split" at this time. Instead, the Company will focus on the growth of its wholly owned subsidiary VIVIS CBD.

"We have made leaps and bounds to where we were before in 2018," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "We have built our own production facility, launched new CBD products, hired a national sales staff, and gained new white label contracts. Neutra will be concentrating on growing VIVIS CBD in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. Hopefully, we will have our final piece for complete vertical integration soon."

About two weeks ago, Neutra released press on finding a cultivation site to complete its quest for vertical integration in the hemp-based CBD space. VIVIS hopes to be able to solidify the site soon and begin cultivating test crop for the cultivation side of the business.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

