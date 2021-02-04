MiRoCLOUD is a simple to use AI robotics creative coding home learning tool for all

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consequential Robotics, developers of the popular MiRo robot, today announced the release of MiRoCLOUD, a new browser-based platform for people of all ages and abilities to understand and develop essential coding skills. The unique combination of MiRoCLOUD with the charming MiRo-E biomimetic robot makes coding engaging, easier to learn and more enjoyable.

Features and benefits include:

MiRoCLOUD is an online platform, where students can begin coding, testing and simulating with MiRoCODE. Flexible and powerful, MiRoCLOUD runs in the cloud so works with almost any computer or tablet regardless of age, specification and operating system.





The MiRoCODE educational interface has been developed directly with teachers and educators, and interacts with the companion robot MiRo-E so code can be tested online and immediately on the physical MiRo-E robot.





A simple to understand entry into learning coding creatively, suitable for all ages from primary to higher education. MiRoCODE starts coding with Blockly with a smooth transition to Python.





MiRoCODE provides full control of the unique animal-like MiRo-E's movements and expressions, both in simulation with the virtual MiRo avatar and in real life.





MiRoCODE offers huge scope for creativity with over 50 different variables making the possibilities for coding almost endless. See through MiRo's eyes, teach it to observe the world, react to human touch or respond and interact with its environment.

Rachel Evans, Head of Innovation from Wimbledon High School says: "MiRoCLOUD has made such a difference! School IT systems and networks made it hard to get the coding interface working in the past; the new web-based system is much easier. The interface is intuitive, and we like the way we can use Blockly then transfer to Python. The group are competent programmers already but the sheer range of sensors and features on MiRo are really pushing them - this all goes far beyond the usual school-level coding apps and programmes." You can read more about their experience here.

Dr. Melissa Butt who is the Learning director of Discovery STEM Education commented: "It is quite extraordinary to see pupils as young as 6 years old using MiRoCLOUD and get immediate satisfying results; then curiously wanting to understand and learn how Python code is written."

Sebastian Conran, Design Director at Consequential Robotics adds that: "By being so friendly and satisfying to use, MiRoCLOUD makes learning AI coding both enjoyable and accessible to any curious and creative mind. They can quickly understand and get results; initially in Blockly then evolving their skills into the professional Python programming language."

MiRo-E and MiRoCLOUD are now available online at MiRo-e.com .

About Consequential Robotics Ltd.

CqR, delivers the best of British and international design, technology and research with the development of next generation robotics. It has developed and internationally distributes the popular MiRo companion robot platform used in education and university research.

www.miro-e.com/our-story

