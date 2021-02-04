Technavio has been monitoring the wet tissue and wipe market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the wet tissue and wipe market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

Spunlace is the leading segment in the market.

Growing concerns regarding hygiene are the major trends in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 7%.

3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Johnson Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Unilever Group are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension. However, the concerns regarding the disposal of wet wipes will challenge growth.

During the forecast period, 34% of the overall market growth will originate from Europe.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Johnson Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this wet tissue and wipe market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The wet tissue and wipe market is segmented as below:

Technology Spunlace Airlaid Wetlaid Others

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Application Personal Care Household Industrial, Commercial, And Institutional

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA



Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wet tissue and wipe market report cover the following areas:

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Size

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Trends

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing concerns regarding hygiene as one of the prime reasons driving the wet tissue and wipes market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wet tissue and wipe market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wet tissue and wipe market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wet tissue and wipe market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wet tissue and wipe market vendors

