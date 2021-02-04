News Summary:

New Cisco Secure Application solution simplifies vulnerability management and defends applications against slowdowns and exploits.

Only solution bringing security insights that prevent and fix breaches together with business and application performance monitoring.

By correlating security and application insights, Application and Security teams gain shared context that break down silos for optimal collaboration.

AppDynamics, a part of Cisco and the world's #1 APM solution and full-stack, business-centric observability platform, today announced Cisco Secure Application, the industry's first solution to drastically simplify vulnerability management, defend against attacks and protect applications from the inside-out. Co-innovated with the Cisco Security business, the world's largest enterprise security company, this new solution correlates security and application insights through a single solution. Built natively into the AppDynamics platform, users benefit from reduced alert fatigue, real time threat detection, and automatic breach prevention. The result is businesses' confidence in application performance without the fear of significant damage to brand reputation and customer trust.

Organizations are increasingly reliant on applications to engage with and deliver services to customers, which leads to huge volumes of personal user data being housed within the application. As a result, organizations face increased vulnerability to cyber threats and security incidents. This challenge is further exacerbated as they continue to support more employees working from home who are using laptops and devices connected to the public internet. This is testing the limits of monitoring practices and vastly expanding the IT perimeter, creating new weaknesses and vulnerabilities in even the most secure IT estates. Failure to have the right processes and solutions in place to safeguard data housed in applications not only puts brand reputation and consumer trust at risk, but could also cost organizations millions of dollars in the event of a breach.

With applications now running anywhere from on-premise to multi-cloud and cloud-native microservices, combined with accelerated innovation, the need for an application-led approach to security is paramount. This critical shift will enable technologists to identify vulnerabilities within the application during production, correlate vulnerabilities and breaches with business impact, and bring together Application and Security teams to facilitate speedy remediation.

With Secure Application, IT teams will no longer sacrifice security for velocity. Secure Application is the only solution that uniquely brings together business performance and security insights with zero friction to protect brands against slowdowns and exploits.

"A slow or underperforming application can significantly impact the user experience, but when an application's security is breached and exploited, it can be life altering for the end user. Companies simply cannot afford to ignore the risk," said Jeetu Patel, senior vice president and general manager, security and applications, Cisco. "Secure Application is the first of its kind to deliver this level of security insight that empowers both Application and Security teams to safeguard customer and organization assets while delivering a best-in-class digital experience."

With Secure Application, enterprise IT teams will have access to:

Automatic runtime protection: Visibility into an application's true behavior to easily detect attacks, identify deviations, and block attacks automatically.

Simplified vulnerability management: Access at the code level to detect dependency and configuration level security vulnerabilities in production.

Security insights informed by business impact: Security details correlated with the application topology to apply business relevance to security events and helps teams focus on the incidents that matter most.

Collaboration between Application and Security teams: Shared context for Application and Security teams for optimal collaboration, improved security posture, and healthy digital business.

"Enterprise IT Organizations are often considering how to transform and align their security, application development, operations tools, processes, and teams," said Stephen Elliot, IDC program vice president, DevOps and I&O team. "Application vulnerability management is one of the key capabilities where transformation can be accomplished, while delivering substantial business benefits."

AppDynamics with Cisco Secure Application is currently accessible through early availability. Learn more about Secure Application here.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

About AppDynamics

AppDynamics, a part of Cisco, is the world's #1 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) solution and full-stack, business-centric observability platform that helps technologists prevent digital performance issues by monitoring cloud-native technologies and traditional infrastructure to understand exactly what drives user experiences and impacts the bottom line for businesses. Core products include: Business iQ, Experience Journey Map, and Cognition Engine.

AppDynamics has been recognized by Gartner as a leader in the APM market for more than eight years and was positioned highest in 'ability to execute' in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant Report for APM. It received Glassdoor's 2019 Best Places to Work Award and Fortune's top 5 Best Places to Work in 2020 as part of Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

