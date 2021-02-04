Technavio has been monitoring the machine translation market and it is poised to grow by USD 971.87 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the machine translation market.

Based on segmentation by the application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The defense is the leading segment in the market.

The increase in localization of video content is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 19%.

Alphabet Inc., Asia Online Pte Ltd., Cloudwords Inc., Honyaku Center Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lionbridge Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., SDL Plc, SYSTRAN SA, TransPerfect Global Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the globalization of business. However, data privacy and security risks in online translation services will challenge growth.

Almost 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Asia Online Pte Ltd., Cloudwords Inc., Honyaku Center Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lionbridge Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., SDL Plc, SYSTRAN SA, and TransPerfect Global Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the globalization of business will offer immense growth opportunities, data privacy and security risks in online translation services are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this machine translation market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Machine Translation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The machine translation market is segmented as below:

Application Defense IT Automotive Healthcare

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe

MEA North America South America



Machine Translation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The machine translation market report covers the following areas:

Machine Translation Market Size

Machine Translation Market Trends

Machine Translation Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in localization of video content as one of the prime reasons driving the machine translation market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Machine Translation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist machine translation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the machine translation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the machine translation market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of machine translation market vendors

