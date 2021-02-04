Delta Resources Limited: Delta Resources Announces Closing of $300,000 Private Placement with SIDEX and SDBJ

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:DTARF)(FRA:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (as announced January 28, 2021), by issuing 857,142 units of the Company at a price of $0.35 per unit, for gross proceeds of $300,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.45. There are no finders fee paid in connection with this financing.

The net proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration drilling at its Delta-2 property in Chibougamau, Quebec. Any shares issued are subject to a four-month plus one day hold period.

The Company is very pleased to receive the continued support of Quebec-based SIDEX and SDBJ who each contributed $150,000 in this financing.

SIDEX L.P. (" SIDEX ")

: SIDEX is an initiative of the Québec government and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Its mission is to invest in companies engaged in mineral exploration in Québec in order to diversify the province's mineral base, promote innovation and new entrepreneurs. The Société de Dévelopment de la Baie-James ("SDBJ"): SDBJ is an organization created under the James Bay Region Development Act adopted by Québec National Assembly in 1971. The SDBJ has been in existence for over 45 years with a mission to promote, from a sustainable development perspective, the economic development, improvement and exploitation of natural resources other than hydroelectric resources in the Baie-James territory. The SDBJ can also foster, support and participate in the implementation of projects having these objectives. http://www.sdbj.gouv.qc.ca.

We are extremely pleased with the recognition and support provided to Delta by SIDEX and SDBJ." says André Tessier, President and CEO of Delta. "We have a great drill program underway in Chibougamau and this cash infusion further solidifies our 2021 Exploration budget".

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, 45 km 2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.

located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure. DELTA-2, 170 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec, with a potential for hydrothermal-gold and gold-rich VMS deposits.

Delta has 36M shares outstanding has a fully funded exploration for 2021 and in addition, is set to receive an additional $1M in scaled payments, from August to December 2021, through the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins gold project in SE Quebec.

