Adcore Inc.: Adcore Retains Virtus Advisory to Provide Corporate Communication Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ), a leading provider of machine-learning ("ML" and "AI") powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), today announced that it has engaged Virtus Advisory Group ("Virtus") to assist enhancing the Company's exposure to the Canadian investment community.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside the Adcore team to educate the investment community about Adcore's unique and exciting product offerings," said Babak Pedram, President of Virtus Advisory Group. "We look forward to sharing the company's developments with our network of investors in Canada."

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, stated, "Since going public in Canada over 18 months ago, we have continued to expand our technology offering and grow our client base around the world. We look forward to working with Virtus to facilitate investor introductions and further broaden our exposure within the Canadian investment community."

In connection with the engagement (the "Agreement"), Adcore will pay Virtus a monthly fee of $8,000 CAD. In addition, Virtus will be granted incentive stock options to acquire 150,000 shares of the Company, at an exercise price of $1.15 per share for a 4 year term, subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange. The options will vest in equal portions over twelve (12) months from the grant date.

The Company's engagement of Virtus is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising") with the goal of scaling activity and maximizing ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over forty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Canada and Hong Kong, Greater China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

ABOUT VIRTUS ADVISORY

Founded in 2013, Virtus Advisory Group specializes in Capital Markets Advisory and Investor Relations for small-cap and micro-cap companies exclusively within the Technology & Healthcare sectors. For more information, please visit https://virtusadvisory.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC. https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Omri Brill, CEO Martijn van den Bemd,

GM North America U.S. Investor Relations Contact: John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau IMS Investor Relations Telephone: 647-497-5337 Telephone: 647-497-5337 Telephone: 203-972-9200 Email: info@adcore.com Email: martijn@adcore.com Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com Canada Investor Relations Contact: Virtus Advisory Group Telephone: 416-644-5081 Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

