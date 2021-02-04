Longwood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Spikes CBDx, LLC.

Brandon Spikes, founder of Spikes CBDx, LLC, has been an advocate of CBD for athletes for quite some time. Spikes believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDx products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDx provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all of the Spikes CBDx products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

In an effort to expand the Company's presence in the CBD topicals and tinctures market, Branded Legacy Inc. acquired Spikes CBDx, as well as hired Brandon Spikes to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Branded Legacy, Inc. The acquisition gives Spikes CBDx the ability to tap into Branded Legacy's established distribution network. Branded Legacy has plans to begin distributing Spikes CBDx product immediately.

Brandon Spikes stated, "Being a part of Branded Legacy's operation should be an excellent move for both Companies. I am excited to be able to utilize their fulfillment center to handle distribution while we focus on further growth into the sports arena."

Brandon Spikes was born and raised in Shelby, NC where he played high school football for the Crest Chargers. Mr. Spikes accepted an athletic scholarship to attend the University of Florida where he became an All-American twice and was a member of two BCS National Championship teams. In 2010 he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round. In November of 2019 Mr. Spikes was inducted into the UF Athletics Hall of Fame. Brandon currently holds the roll of Director of Post Career Affairs at DEC Management where he utilizes his talents skills and abilities off the field to help guide retiring professional athletes.

Jermaine Strong, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, "This acquisition comes at a great time for Branded Legacy. The Company has been experiencing an increase in sales due to the implementation of our marketing campaign. We have regained traction on our website sales, Amazon sales as well as added additional retailers through which we distribute directly into. Brandon Spikes credibility and Spikes CBDx should make a great addition to our forward momentum this year."

Branded Legacy, Inc. has finished its third quarter financial statements and plans to file a new registration statement on Form S-1 in the month of February.

Our subsidiaries:

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders-naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9-so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

About Spikes CBDx: Spikes CBDx is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDx products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDx provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all of the Spikes CBDx products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



