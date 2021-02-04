New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a provider of premium, direct-to-consumer, high quality and ready-made gourmet meals, was recently featured in an article by leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. The feature is an extensive look into Home Bistro's progress as it becomes a leader in the ready-made, gourmet meal food delivery industry.

As a result of the pandemic, consumer behavior has changed drastically in many sectors, one of which is the meal delivery space in which Home Bistro operates. The company operates using a business to consumer (B2C) model, providing gourmet meals through its website www.homebistro.com. Home Bistro has two additional brands, Prime Chop (www.primechop.co) and Colorado Chop, both of which are premium, top quality meat and seafood providers, selling gourmet products direct to consumers. Home Bistro has carved out a space in the premium meal delivery segment, owing in part, to its exclusive relationship with celebrity Iron Chef, Cat Cora. Competing with major meal delivery brands such as Blue Apron, makes Home Bistro's strategic partnership extremely consequential, as it differentiates the company within the premium meal-kit space.

Home Bistro is based in Florida, but is able to serve customers in 48 states, due to its wide distribution network. The company's CEO, Zalmi Duchman, is a veteran within the meal delivery space, who has had a successful tenure in the industry. Home Bistro uses 100% fresh ingredients in its meals and its high level of customization allows the company to charge a premium for its meals; the company has over 50 meal varieties to choose from with quick delivery via courier.

Key Takeaways from the SmallCapsDaily article featuring Home Bistro, Inc.:

Home Bistro's meal kit price points are between $18 to $22, placing it in the premium meal delivery sector; the pricing is justified by the company's 100% fresh ingredients, customization and adherence to numerous dietary restrictions such as vegetarian, gluten free, keto, paleo, and more.

Home Bistro operates in a growing market; the global ready-made meal delivery market is expected to triple in value from $3.74 billion in 2019 to $11.32 billion in 2027, which equates to a staggering annualized growth rate of 17.1%.

Home Bistro has gained quite a bit of momentum over the past 12 months as its reported revenue was $1.2 million, well above its performance in the preceding two years. The company's unit economics are strong, and its gross margin was close to 37.7%.

For more insight into Home Bistro, Inc., and to continue reading the SmallCapsDaily featured article, please click here: https://smallcapsdaily.com/home-bistro-a-delicious-meal-for-investors/

Forward-looking Statements

