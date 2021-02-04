Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) -American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news releases of October 7, 2020 and December 23, 2020, the Company has received additional proceeds of $2,394,000 from the exercise of an additional 17,100,000 warrants. The exercise of these warrants resulted in 17,100,000 common shares being issued, increasing the number of common shares outstanding in the share capital of the Company to 136,005,714, and no warrants outstanding following the exercise. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted 500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.34 per common share and expiring on February 4, 2026, to an officer of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About American Aires Inc. American Aires Inc. is a nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. The technology specifically targets cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation and general EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices. Aires has launched a full suite of consumer products under the brand name "Airestech" for use on almost all consumer electronic devices. The Company has adopted a global ecommerce and distribution platform that scales easily as sales grow. Since launching in 2019, Aires has enjoyed exuberant growth. The company has been aggressively building out their ecommerce platform which is now capable of delivering up to 10,000 shipments a day along with recent customer service center agreements. Strategically placed fulfillment centers have been secured to ensure prompt delivery around the globe (see PR Jan. 31, 2020). With the launch of 5G networks around the world, this year, we are seeing an increase of news, reports and leading health organizations discussing the potential harm of EMR and the importance of identifying solutions to reduce these harmful rays. Aires products are the solution. www.airestech.com.

