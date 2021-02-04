Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Receives Initial PPE Product Order for Canadian Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded holding company announced today that that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Co-Packer Inc. has received its initial purchase order from their Canadian Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) distributor Thera Products, Inc. for Alkame's premium gel-hand sanitizer.

This initial purchase order for the Alkame brand of premium ice blue gel hand sanitizer is for 16.9oz bottles proudly made in the USA in a (cGMP) FDA registered facility in Oregon and contains aloe, menthol, eucalyptus and is gentle on skin. Thera Products anticipates that this purchase order will rapidly expand into additional purchases.

Robert Eakle Alkame CEO states: "These are trying times for everyone and Canada is no exception. We are proud to assist Thera Products and to aid the citizens of Canada to help fight the spread of Corona-19 virus and the new coronavirus variant that is now in Canada.

About West Coast Co-Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co-Packer, Inc. is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract packager and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, liquid hemp products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatments solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

