Active Biotech: ACTIVE BIOTECH ENTERS INTO A MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH FAMAR HEALTH CARE SERVICES FOR NEW FORMULATION OF LAQUINIMOD

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announced it has reached a manufacturing agreement with Famar Health Care Services Madrid SAU ("Famar"), a European provider of pharmaceutical manufacturing and development services. Famar will deliver clinical trial material of the newly developed eye-drop formulation of laquinimod.

The new formulation is developed by Active Biotech together with Leukocare AG, a biotechnology company from Munich, Germany, specialized in pharmaceutical formulation development. The formulation will be studied for the treatment of non-infectious non-anterior uveitis, which is an orphan disease and a serious, sight-threatening condition.

The agreement with Famar includes clinical trial material for dosing in clinical Phase I and II studies for the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. Famar R&D will provide process development, scale-up, supply of material for pre-clinical local tolerance studies and clinical grade material for use in the clinical studies.

The project has been initiated, and Active Biotech is aiming to start a clinical safety study in H2 2021. Active Biotech also plans to initiate a proof-of-principle study with oral laquinimod in uveitis patients in 2021.

"We are very excited with this collaboration with Famar, which makes it possible for us to start the first clinical safety study with this newly developed eye-drop formulation of laquinimod later this year", said Helén Tuvesson, CEO of Active Biotech.

Ian Cooper, CEO of Famar stated that "We welcome this new collaboration with Active Biotech with excitement. Famar's Development Service activity is a key element in Famar's strategy to further develop and expand its health care services and customers' portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.00 p.m. CET on February 4, 2021.

About Famar

Famar is a leading European services provider for the development and production of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a Phase I/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to phase 2 for treatment of non-infectious uveitis during second half of 2021. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Attachment