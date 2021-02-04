Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Claims Handling Just Got Easier for Insurers and Consumers with Plnar and Verisk Integration

Seamless integration of Plnar's AI solution and Verisk's claims-estimating solutions provides desk adjusters with instant access to 3-D models of structures to enhance and quicken virtual claims-handling capabilities

Jersey City, N.J., and Austin, TX., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plnar, a leading virtual claims platform provider, and Verisk, a leading global provider of predictive analytics and decision-support solutions, today announced a new integration that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality to enhance virtual claims adjusting, improve collaboration and shorten claims cycle times.

Plnar's AI- and augmented reality-powered technology now integrates seamlessly with Xactimate (https://www.xactware.com/en-us/solutions/claims-estimating/xactimate/professional/), a powerful and comprehensive claims-estimating solutions provided by Xactware, a Verisk business. Through this new integration, desk adjusters receive 3-D diagrams of loss sites that have been automatically created by Plnar using photos uploaded from onsite users' smart devices. These highly detailed, interactive digital diagrams of interior structures automatically and seamlessly import into Xactimate to help adjusters quickly estimate repair costs without having to physically visit the loss site.

"Plnar combines the latest in AI and augmented reality with technology that is becoming available in every household: smart devices," Plnar CEO Andy Greff said. "Plnar's platform streamlines interior property claims for adjusters and claimants alike by enabling a self-service, digital claims process. By pairing Plnar with Verisk's and Xactware's leading claims estimating technology, desk adjusters can virtually be at loss sites within minutes of the first notice of loss, dramatically shortening cycle times and providing policyholders with first-class claims service."

From within Xactimate, adjusters can quickly initiate Plnar projects. An individual onsite then receives a link to download Plnar Snap (https://plnar.ai/). Then, they upload photos of the loss site. Plnar then generates a highly detailed digital rendering of the loss site, complete with measurements of walls and floors, that imports seamlessly into Xactimate.

"Xactware and Verisk solutions seamlessly connect property insurers to many of the products and services they use on a daily basis to help them work faster and more effectively than ever before," Xactware President Mike Fulton said. "Now more than ever, it is critical for property professionals to be able to scope and handle claims virtually, improving both efficiency and the customer experience."

Plnar will demonstrate its end-to-end integration with Xactimate on Feb. 9 and 10 at 2021 Verisk Elevate, an annual industry conference where it is a platinum sponsor. For more information and to register for this year's virtual conference, visit VeriskElevate.com (https://www.veriskelevate.com/home).

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture (https://www.verisk.com/about/statement-on-racial-equity-and-diversity/) where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work (https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1288593). For more: Verisk.com (https://www.verisk.com/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/verisk-analytics/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/Verisk), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/VeriskAnalytics/) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/Verisk_VRSK).

About Plnar

Plnar is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling contactless inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. Since 2012, Plnar's patented technology platform has given desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. For more information, please visit the Plnar website at https://plnar.ai/ (https://plnar.ai/) .