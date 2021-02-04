Informa Business Intelligence: Skipta Donates Critical Online Media Support to U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Education Campaign

Contribution will help the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative amplify their national education effort for healthcare professionals in the U.S. around COVID-19 vaccine safety and effectiveness

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021, part of Informa Pharma Intelligenceand the leading social network of specialized online medical communities for verified healthcare professionalsand COVID Collaborative's national COVID-19 vaccine education effort. Skipta will donate in-feed and eNewsletter promotion of educational videos to the initiative to help strengthen vaccine confidence among healthcare providers throughout the United States.



The video contentthat Skipta is supporting through donated media placements was designed to answer top questions from physicians and nurses about COVID-19 vaccination. In addition to an introduction from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the videos include experts from a diverse coalition of leading healthcare organizations and medical institutions sharing information around COVID-19 vaccine development and safety for their fellow physicians and nurses. Topics addressed in the videos include safety, availability, cost, side effects, vaccine administration, answering patients' questions, and more.

"Over the past few months, there has been an alarming rise in distrust towards the vaccine development process," said Dr. Theodore Search, CEO of Skipta. "Increased education around the COVID-19 vaccines and other safety measures like wearing masks and social distancing will be essential to encouraging adoption and controlling one of the most devasting health crises our country has endured in recent history. Skipta is proud to leverage our expansive community of HCPs to support and contribute to such a critical national education campaign."

This effort by the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative represents one of the largest public education campaigns in history. With guidance from health experts from the COVID Collaborative, the Ad Council's campaign will significantly focus on educating healthcare professionals and the general public, addressing misconceptions around vaccine safety and using targeted outreach strategies to communicate with diverse audiences.

"The COVID-19 vaccines are new, and we know patients and healthcare professionals have questions about getting vaccinated," said Katherine Pastre, SVP of Media Strategy and Outreach at the Ad Council. "We're grateful for Skipta's generous support in distributing and amplifying content that will help healthcare providers get the information they need to feel confident in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and ultimately, educate their own patients about the vaccines."

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products - Datamonitor Healthcare, Sitetrove, Trialtrove, Pharmaprojects, Biomedtracker, Scrip, Pink Sheet and In Vivo - to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 500 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn't covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com.

Skipta, part of Informa Pharma Intelligence, is the leading social network of specialized online medical communities for verified healthcare professionals (HCPs). Skipta's growing network of more than 25 specialty communities allow verified HCPs to communicate and collaborate with peers in a focused, secure environment. The company enables pharmaceutical and biotech brands to drive awareness and behavior change by bringing to them multi-channel access to 700,000+ verified HCPs through integrated engagement programs.

About The Ad Council

The Ad Council has a long history of creating life-saving public service communications in times of national crisis, starting in the organization's earliest days during World War II to September 11th and natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy. Its deep relationships with media outlets, the creative community, issue experts and government leaders make the organization uniquely poised to quickly distribute life-saving information to millions of Americans.

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebookand Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

About COVID Collaborative

COVID Collaborative is a national assembly that has brought together leading experts and institutions across health, education, and the economy to turn the tide on the pandemic by supporting state and local officials.

The COVID Collaborative is chaired by former Governor and U.S. Senator Dirk Kempthorne (R-ID) and former Governor Deval Patrick (D-MA). It includes expertise from across Republican and Democratic Administrations at the federal, state and local levels, including former FDA Commissioners, CDC Directors, and U.S. Surgeon Generals; former U.S. Secretaries of Education, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services; leading public health experts and institutions that span the country; the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Roundtable; the NAACP, UnidosUS, and the National Congress of American Indians; the Skoll Foundation, The Allstate Foundation, and The Rockefeller Foundation; and associations representing those on the front lines, from the American Public Health Association to the Council of the Great City Schools.

