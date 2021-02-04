Golden Dawn Minerals Inc.: Golden Dawn VTEM Heli-Survey is Currently Underway at the Historic Phoenix Copper Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it has now commenced its airborne geophysical survey over its Phoenix property at its Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern British Columbia.



Map showing Phoenix claim area with interpreted direction of offset of Phoenix deposit from north-trending corridor and eastern cluster of skarn deposits.

The long-awaited helicopter-borne VTEM (versatile time-domain electromagnetic system) and combined magnetics survey is now underway over the Phoenix property in Greenwood, B.C. The survey will cover the historic Phoenix mine and surrounding areas, including the Golden Crown, Lexington and Tam O'Shanter properties where gold resources were previously identified.

The results will be used to guide the surface exploration program, which will focus on exploration for a major copper-gold skarn deposit and/or an intrusion-related porphyry-type copper-gold deposit that could be the roots of the world-class Phoenix copper-gold skarn deposit. The Phoenix deposit is interpreted to be the upper part of a large copper-gold system that has been displaced westward from its roots by the Snowshoe fault. Based on the interpreted structural offset and similarities in style of mineralization, the roots of Phoenix deposit are predicted to lie in the vicinity of known skarn deposits located east-northeast of Phoenix.

Survey results for the Golden Crown, Lexington and Tam O'Shanter properties will be used to guide exploration for extensions of these deposits. Exploration activities will involve targeting based on the upcoming geophysical results and compilation of historic data, plus surface investigations including geology, geochemistry, geophysics and/or trenching, followed by drilling of specific targets.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101,

For more details, please see the most recent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Company's website at www.goldendawnminerals.com.

