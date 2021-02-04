Fixed Income: Introduction of forward and future contracts 03/21

New forward and future contracts will be introduced according to attached documents. Please note that as previously communicated the coupon interest of the contract base to Government (September 2021 expiration) and Mortgage (June 2021 expiration) bond futures introduced in this listing notice will have the coupon interest rate set to 1 percent. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, telephone +46 8 405 69 70, or product.management@nasdaqomx.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838561