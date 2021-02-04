Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021
GlobeNewswire
04.02.2021 | 15:17
Fixed Income: Introduction of forward and future contracts 03/21

New forward and future contracts will be introduced according to attached
documents. 

Please note that as previously communicated the coupon interest of the contract
base to Government (September 2021 expiration) and Mortgage (June 2021
expiration) bond futures introduced in this listing notice will have the coupon
interest rate set to 1 percent. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product
Management, 
telephone +46 8 405 69 70, or product.management@nasdaqomx.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838561
