HELSINKI, Finland, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet introduces its climate program - Forward to a carbon neutral future - in the company's Capital Markets Day on March 10, 2021. The program continues Valmet's comprehensive work for sustainability.

Valmet's climate program includes ambitious CO2 emission reduction targets and concrete actions for the whole value chain, including Valmet's own operations, the supply chain, and the use of Valmet's technologies by its customers. The program is aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement's 1.5-degree pathway and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Valmet is in process to send its climate targets to the Science Based Targets Initiative for validation.

Valmet's own operations account for approximately 1 percent of the company's value chain's carbon footprint and around 4 percent arises through Valmet's supply chain. Valmet targets to reduce 80 percent of CO2 emissions in its own operations and 20 percent in its supply chain by 2030. Valmet aims to reach its own operations' climate targets without emission compensation.

Furthermore, since most of Valmet's value chain's carbon footprint originates from the use phase of Valmet's technologies, the program emphasizes Valmet's current and future ability to enable 100 percent carbon neutral production for its customers. Valmet targets to enable carbon neutral production for all pulp and paper industry customers by 2030, which requires the company both to develop new technologies enabling fossil free pulp and paper production and to further improve the energy efficiency of its current technology offering by 20 percent by 2030. Today, the customers' chemical pulp mills utilizing Valmet's technologies are often over 100 percent bioenergy self-sufficient already. Furthermore, Valmet's current bioenergy boiler offering enables 100 percent fossil free heat and power production.

"Climate change and global warming are significant challenges that are driving companies to rapidly transform and reduce their carbon dioxide emissions. We believe that technology plays a key role in mitigating climate change and global warming and the transition to a carbon neutral economy. Our climate program covers the entire value chain and with concrete actions we will significantly reduce our own carbon footprint and support our suppliers to do the same. Valmet is also strongly committed to be the preferred partner for our customers on their journey to carbon neutrality," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Valmet.

Valmet has been recognized for its actions and strategy to mitigate climate change by maintaining leadership position in CDP's climate program ranking since 2016 . Valmet has also been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices since 2014.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Laura Puustjärvi, Head of Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 337 4473

Read more about Valmet's climate program's targets and actions.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-introduces-its-climate-program---forward-to-a-carbon-neutral-future,c3303587