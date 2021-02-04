Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status of Vertical Ventures AB (publ) (under name change to Arcane Crypto AB) is removed (39/21)

On February 5, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") decided that the shares in Vertical Ventures AB (publ) (under name change to Arcane Crypto AB) (the "Company") were to receive observation status with reference to a letter of intent to acquire all of the shares of Tongdow E-Commerce Group Ltd through a reversed acquisition. On July 8, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided to update the observation status on the grounds that the Company had canceled the process of acquiring the shares of Tongdow E-Commerce Group Ltd and instead entered into a letter of intent to acquire all of the shares of Arcane Crypto AS through a reversed acquisition, which would result in a new listing process for continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On December 4, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that the Exchange had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The decision was, inter alia, conditional upon that an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in the Company would approve the acquisition of the shares of Arcane Crypto AS. On January 11, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in the Company had approved the acquisition of the shares of Arcane Crypto AS. Later that same day, the Company issued another press release with information that the acquisition had been completed. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares of Vertical Ventures AB (publ) (VEVEN, ISIN code SE0007614722, order book ID 67911) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB