Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1415N ISIN: SE0007614722 Ticker-Symbol: 869 
Frankfurt
04.02.21
08:01 Uhr
0,017 Euro
+0,001
+5,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERTICAL VENTURES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERTICAL VENTURES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.02.2021 | 15:17
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status of Vertical Ventures AB (publ) (under name change to Arcane Crypto AB) is removed (39/21)

On February 5, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") decided that the
shares in Vertical Ventures AB (publ) (under name change to Arcane Crypto AB)
(the "Company") were to receive observation status with reference to a letter
of intent to acquire all of the shares of Tongdow E-Commerce Group Ltd through
a reversed acquisition. 

On July 8, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided to update the observation status
on the grounds that the Company had canceled the process of acquiring the
shares of Tongdow E-Commerce Group Ltd and instead entered into a letter of
intent to acquire all of the shares of Arcane Crypto AS through a reversed
acquisition, which would result in a new listing process for continued
admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 

On December 4, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Exchange had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. The decision was, inter alia, conditional upon that
an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in the Company would approve
the acquisition of the shares of Arcane Crypto AS. 

On January 11, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in the Company had approved
the acquisition of the shares of Arcane Crypto AS. Later that same day, the
Company issued another press release with information that the acquisition had
been completed. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the
observation status for the shares of Vertical Ventures AB (publ) (VEVEN, ISIN
code SE0007614722, order book ID 67911) shall be removed with immediate effect. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
VERTICAL VENTURES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.