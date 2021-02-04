Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Vertical Ventures AB changes name to Arcane Crypto AB (40/21)

As from February 5, 2021, Vertical Ventures AB will be listed under its new company name, Arcane Crypto AB. New company name: Arcane Crypto AB ------------------------------------------ New short name: ARCANE ------------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code: SE0007614722 ------------------------------------------ Unchanged order book ID: 67911 ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommisssion AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50.