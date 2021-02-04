Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
WKN: A1415N ISIN: SE0007614722 Ticker-Symbol: 869 
Frankfurt
04.02.21
08:01 Uhr
0,017 Euro
+0,001
+5,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.02.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Vertical Ventures AB changes name to Arcane Crypto AB (40/21)

As from February 5, 2021, Vertical Ventures AB will be listed under its new
company name, Arcane Crypto AB. 

New company name:         Arcane Crypto AB
------------------------------------------
New short name:           ARCANE          
------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:      SE0007614722    
------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID:  67911           
------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommisssion AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50.
