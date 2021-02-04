Anzeige
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro paid coupons on series 07 bonds

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro paid coupons on series 07 bonds 
04-Feb-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RusHydro paid coupons on series 07 bonds 
PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) has paid coupons on series 07 bonds (identification number 
4-07-55038-E of December 27, 2012). 
Type, category (class), series, and other identification attributes of the issuer's securities upon which the yield was 
accrued: certificated interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, subject to mandatory centralized custody, series 
07, with the possibility of early redemption at the request of the holders and at the discretion of the Issuer, ISIN 
RU000A0JTMG7 (the "Bonds"). 
Reporting (coupon) period for which yield upon the Issuer's securities was paid: starting date of the 16th coupon 
period: August 06, 2020, closing date of the 16th coupon period: February 04, 2021. 
Total amount of interest and/or other yield payable on the Issuer's bonds of a certain issue/series for the 
corresponding reporting (coupon) period and the amount of interest and/or other yield payable upon one of the issuer's 
bonds of a certain issue (series) for the corresponding reporting (coupon) period: 
 - The total yield accrued (payable) upon the Bonds for the 16th coupon period is nine hundred and forty-eight thousand 
five hundred and twenty-five (948,525) rubles and fifty (50) kopecks. 
- The yield accrued (payable) for the 16th coupon period per one Bond is fifty (50) kopecks. 
Total number of the issuer's securities (number of bonds of the corresponding issue (series), yield upon which was 
payable): one million eight hundred and ninety-seven thousand and fifty-one (1,897,051) Bonds. 
Form of payment of the yield upon the Issuer's securities: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation via 
bank transfer. 
Date as of which the persons entitled to receive yield paid upon the issuer's securities were determined: February 03, 
2021. 
Maturity date of the obligation to pay yield upon the issuer's securities (yield (interest, par value, part of par 
value) on bonds) and, if the obligation to pay yield upon securities is to be performed by the issuer within a certain 
period (period of time), the expiry date of this period: February 04, 2021. 
The total yield accrued (payable) upon the Bonds for the 16th coupon period is nine hundred and forty-eight thousand 
five hundred and twenty-five (948,525) rubles and fifty (50) kopecks. 
If yield upon the Issuer's securities was not paid in full by the Issuer, please specify the reasons for such 
nonpayment: yield upon the Bonds for the 16th coupon period has been paid in full. 
 
About RusHydro 
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest hydrogenerating company 
and the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity 
including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. 
 
For more information: 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 
ir@rushydro.ru 
 
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future 
events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 
"expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms 
or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events 
or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events 
and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors 
could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking 
statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with 
operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically 
related to RusHydro and its operations. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           HYDR 
LEI Code:       2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   92970 
EQS News ID:    1165965 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 09:01 ET (14:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
