Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7QK ISIN: GB0034330679 Ticker-Symbol: DWV 
Frankfurt
04.02.21
09:26 Uhr
0,885 Euro
+0,015
+1,72 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9450,99015:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLE
ANGLE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLE PLC0,885+1,72 %
BIOCEPT INC5,350+1,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.