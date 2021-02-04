Global liquid biopsy market will grow by USD 4.02 billion during 2020-2024.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic the global liquid biopsy market registered a YOY growth of 30.45% in 2020 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of almost 38% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The 120-page report analyzes the liquid biopsy market technology (CTC and ctDNA and exosome and RNA) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). The report offers competitive intelligence about market leaders, key industry opportunities, trends, and threats impacting the growth of the market. Also, the report includes information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The liquid biopsy market is driven by the increasing funding for liquid biopsy. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of cancer cases in the older population is anticipated to boost the growth of the liquid biopsy market.

Over the years, liquid biopsy has increasingly become popular both as a research tool and as a sophisticated diagnostics technology. This is attracting investments and funding for the R&D of new liquid biopsy products. For instance, in May 2019, blood-based cancer detection firm Thrive Earlier Detection announced to have received a USD 110 million funding for R&D in liquid biopsy. Similarly, in May 2017, Guardant Health secured a USD 360 million in investor financing led by SoftBank Group, along with other investors such as Khosla Ventures and Sequoia Capital that had previously funded Guardant Health. Such fundings and investments in the R&D of liquid biopsy products are expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Liquid Biopsy Companies:

ANGLE Plc

ANGLE Plc operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Parsortix system. It is used for CTC capture, for both epithelial and mesenchymal phenotypes, alongside antibodies for identification of the full range of cancer cells, and bioview imaging solutions for detection and enumeration of the CTCs.

Biocept Inc.

Biocept Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. Target Selector liquid biopsy. It is a patented platform that helps to characterize tumor cells and evaluate changes in protein expression. The company also offers EmpowerTC. The product offers cancer biomarker testing by using CTC and ctDNA.

Bio-Techne Corp.

Bio-Techne Corp. operates its business through segments such as Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The company offers liquid biopsy tests such as ExoDx Prostate or EPI and ExoDx Lung.

CIRCULOGENE

CIRCULOGENE operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Liquid Biopsy test. It combines droplet volumes of blood and NGS to detect known tumor-mutant DNA within cancer-associated genes present in diagnosed cancer patients.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 and AVENIO ctDNA Analysis kits.

Liquid Biopsy Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

CTC and ctDNA size and forecast 2019-2024

Exosome and RNA size and forecast 2019-2024

Liquid Biopsy Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

