ESG Investing has announced the winners of its 2021 awards, celebrating the best in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research, ratings, funds and products.
The ESG Investing Awards, now in their second year, are judged by an independent panel of experts from industry and academia. The Awards celebrate the most impactful products, funds and initiatives that are making a positive contribution towards the integrity, uptake and success of ESG investing.
Matthew Clements, editor of ESG Investing comments, "Allocation of capital has a crucial role to play in tackling the climate crisis and in addressing challenges to biodiversity, as well as central themes relating to human rights and equality. Our Awards celebrate leaders in ESG who are investing and developing products that continue to enhance sustainability and sustainable investing. Thank you to our judges and congratulations to our winners, runners-up and finalists."
The winners and runners-up are:
RATINGS RESEARCH
BEST BANK FOR ESG RESEARCH
Runner-up: GIB Asset Management
Winner: Citi
BEST INDEPENDENT HOUSE FOR ESG RESEARCH
Runner-up: Redburn
Winner: Truvalue Labs
BEST ESG RATINGS PROVIDER
Runner-up: S&P Global Ratings
Winner: Sustainalytics
PRODUCTS
BEST ESG ETF PROVIDER
Runner-up: Invesco
Winner: Amundi Asset Management
BEST ESG INDEX PROVIDER
Runner-up: FTSE Russell
Winner: S&P Dow Jones Indices
BEST SPECIALIST ESG INDEX PROVIDER
Runner-up: S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P PACTTM Indices)
Winner: Foxberry
BEST ESG DATA PROVIDER
Runner-up: Sustainalytics
Winner: RepRisk
BEST ESG SPECIALIST DATA PROVIDER
Runner-up: Impact-Cubed
Winner: The Climate Service
MOST INNOVATIVE ESG PRODUCT
Runner-up: Arabesque S-Ray
Winner: Schroders
CORPORATE STRATEGY
BEST CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY
Runner-up: Neuberger Berman
Winner: Amber Infrastructure
MOST INNOVATIVE ESG INITIATIVE
Runner-up: Investor Leadership Network
Winner: NatWest Bank
INVESTMENT FUNDS
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EQUITIES
Runner-up: Impax Environmental Markets
Winner: BMO Global Asset Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: FIXED INCOME
Runner-up: Breckinridge Capital Advisors
Winner: ESG Portfolio Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: SPECIALIST FIXED INCOME
Runner-up: Invesco
Winner: Affirmative Investment Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: MULTI-ASSET
Runner-up: M&G Investments
Winner: ESG Portfolio Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EMERGING MARKETS EQUITIES
Runner-up: American Century Investments
Winner: Milltrust International
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EMERGING MARKETS DEBT
Winner: Amundi Asset Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: IMPACT
Runner-up: Union Bancaire Privée
Winner: WHEB Asset Manager
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: CLIMATE /GREEN BONDS
Winner: Amundi Asset Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: ENERGY TRANSITION
Runner-up: Carbon Cap Management
Winner: Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EQUITY MARKET NEUTRAL
Runner-up: Portland Hill Asset Management
Winner: Trium Capital
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: HEDGE FUND
Runner-up: Odey Asset Management
Winner: Waratah Capital Advisors
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: INFRASTRUCTURE
Runner-up: Ecofin Advisors UK
Winner: Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: PRIVATE EQUITY
Runner-up: Foresight Group
Winner: Bridge Investment Group
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: REAL ESTATE/PROPERTY
Runner-up: Bridge Investment Group
Winner: Cheyne Capital
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: THEMATIC
Runner-up: Portland Hill Asset Management
Winner: Rize ETF
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: WEALTH MANAGER
Runner-up: ESG Portfolio Management
Winner: Rathbone Unit Trust Management
ESG INVESTMENT FUND OF THE YEAR
Winner: Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners
Quinbrook Low Carbon Power Fund
For the Awards shortlist, visit http://www.esginvesting.co.uk/awards/shortlistedfinalists2021/
For details of the judging panel, visit https://www.esginvesting.co.uk/2021judging-panel/
