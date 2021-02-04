ESG Investing has announced the winners of its 2021 awards, celebrating the best in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research, ratings, funds and products.

The ESG Investing Awards, now in their second year, are judged by an independent panel of experts from industry and academia. The Awards celebrate the most impactful products, funds and initiatives that are making a positive contribution towards the integrity, uptake and success of ESG investing.

Matthew Clements, editor of ESG Investing comments, "Allocation of capital has a crucial role to play in tackling the climate crisis and in addressing challenges to biodiversity, as well as central themes relating to human rights and equality. Our Awards celebrate leaders in ESG who are investing and developing products that continue to enhance sustainability and sustainable investing. Thank you to our judges and congratulations to our winners, runners-up and finalists."

The winners and runners-up are:

RATINGS RESEARCH

BEST BANK FOR ESG RESEARCH

Runner-up: GIB Asset Management

Winner: Citi

BEST INDEPENDENT HOUSE FOR ESG RESEARCH

Runner-up: Redburn

Winner: Truvalue Labs

BEST ESG RATINGS PROVIDER

Runner-up: S&P Global Ratings

Winner: Sustainalytics

PRODUCTS

BEST ESG ETF PROVIDER

Runner-up: Invesco

Winner: Amundi Asset Management

BEST ESG INDEX PROVIDER

Runner-up: FTSE Russell

Winner: S&P Dow Jones Indices

BEST SPECIALIST ESG INDEX PROVIDER

Runner-up: S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P PACTTM Indices)

Winner: Foxberry

BEST ESG DATA PROVIDER

Runner-up: Sustainalytics

Winner: RepRisk

BEST ESG SPECIALIST DATA PROVIDER

Runner-up: Impact-Cubed

Winner: The Climate Service

MOST INNOVATIVE ESG PRODUCT

Runner-up: Arabesque S-Ray

Winner: Schroders

CORPORATE STRATEGY

BEST CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY

Runner-up: Neuberger Berman

Winner: Amber Infrastructure

MOST INNOVATIVE ESG INITIATIVE

Runner-up: Investor Leadership Network

Winner: NatWest Bank

INVESTMENT FUNDS

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EQUITIES

Runner-up: Impax Environmental Markets

Winner: BMO Global Asset Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: FIXED INCOME

Runner-up: Breckinridge Capital Advisors

Winner: ESG Portfolio Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: SPECIALIST FIXED INCOME

Runner-up: Invesco

Winner: Affirmative Investment Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: MULTI-ASSET

Runner-up: M&G Investments

Winner: ESG Portfolio Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EMERGING MARKETS EQUITIES

Runner-up: American Century Investments

Winner: Milltrust International

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EMERGING MARKETS DEBT

Winner: Amundi Asset Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: IMPACT

Runner-up: Union Bancaire Privée

Winner: WHEB Asset Manager

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: CLIMATE /GREEN BONDS

Winner: Amundi Asset Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: ENERGY TRANSITION

Runner-up: Carbon Cap Management

Winner: Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EQUITY MARKET NEUTRAL

Runner-up: Portland Hill Asset Management

Winner: Trium Capital

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: HEDGE FUND

Runner-up: Odey Asset Management

Winner: Waratah Capital Advisors

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: INFRASTRUCTURE

Runner-up: Ecofin Advisors UK

Winner: Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: PRIVATE EQUITY

Runner-up: Foresight Group

Winner: Bridge Investment Group

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: REAL ESTATE/PROPERTY

Runner-up: Bridge Investment Group

Winner: Cheyne Capital

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: THEMATIC

Runner-up: Portland Hill Asset Management

Winner: Rize ETF

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: WEALTH MANAGER

Runner-up: ESG Portfolio Management

Winner: Rathbone Unit Trust Management

ESG INVESTMENT FUND OF THE YEAR

Winner: Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Quinbrook Low Carbon Power Fund

