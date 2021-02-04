MUFG Investor Services ("MUFG IS"), the global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, today announced the expansion of its limited partner (LP) services offering to Europe and Asia. This expansion out of North America is in response to increased market demand for limited partner services globally by private equity, real estate and other institutional investors.

"We are pleased to announce the expansion of our LP services platform worldwide, filling a regional void that can provide quality and consistency to clients operating on a global scale," said Mike Dickey, Head of Product at MUFG IS. "This expanded offering, which includes a number of optimized platforms, builds off MUFG IS's commitment to high quality service and our ability to deliver flexible solutions that are heavily automated, transparent and meet the needs of our client's daily operating environment."

The enhanced, full-service global offering automates data extraction and optimizes specificity and accuracy to make functionality compatible with modern administrative functions and technology. MUFG IS's proprietary platforms built for LP's include end to end workflow, automated data extraction, normalization and processing of core transaction, valuation and quarterly statement. Through automation of the front end data processing and validation, MUFG IS has removed the manual leg work that allows us to focus more on our value add services of portfolio transparency, performance analytics and other reporting value drivers for our clients.

About MUFG Investor Services:

MUFG Investor Services provides asset servicing solutions to clients globally. Leveraging the financial and intellectual capital of the MUFG Group one of the largest banks in the world with $3.2 trillion in assets it provides clients access to a range of leading solutions from fund administration, middle-office outsourcing, custody, foreign exchange, fund of hedge fund financing, trustee services and depository to securities lending and other banking services.

MUFG Investor Services currently provides administration services for over 2,250 funds across all investment strategies, asset types and fund structures. It has over $665bn in assets under administration.

www.mufg-investorservices.com

