Ten arrays commissioned in the last four months, with a total generation capacity of 14 MWp, have been refinanced with a 15-year loan.Dutch solar developer Photon Energy has borrowed HUF4.6 billion (€12.9 million) from Italian-owned lender CIB Bank to refinance a ten-project PV portfolio with a total generation capacity of 14.1 MWp. Budapest-based bank CIB, which is owned by Intesa Sanpaolo, made the 15-year loan for the PV projects, which were all commissioned in October or November in the Püspökladány municipality, and which are licensed under Hungary's Megújuló Támogatási Rendszer (METÁR) ...

