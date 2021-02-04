Lagomaj Capital Selects Austin for Next Phase of Expansion

Venture Firm Opens New Office, Will Expand Team to Support Growth

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Lagomaj Capital has announced plans to open a new office in Austin. The St. Louis-based firm, founded in 2017, has quickly built an investment portfolio of more than 30 startups across a range of sectors focused on building innovative solutions to complex problems. The new office will serve as a hub for the firm's investments in Austin's dynamic technology sector and furthers its capabilities to forge partnerships with entrepreneurs that expand on Lagomaj's core investments in agriculture, software, transportation, media, and other areas.

"Austin is a city at the forefront of innovation and opportunity," said Felix Williams, founder and managing director of Lagomaj Capital. "It's growing rapidly and represents an ideal fit for advancing our passion of partnering with entrepreneurs and technologies that are focused on today's biggest challenges," Williams said.

Lagomaj has emerged as a leading venture capital firm, fueled by aggressive growth and flexible investment strategies, both in terms of industries in which it invests and the types of deals it structures. That focus has enabled the firm to nearly double the size of its portfolio during the past year. Lagomaj will hire a team in Austin, with roles ranging from managing director to data analyst in order to support the expansion.

"This addition is a key part of our broader strategy, and it complements our existing networks and geographies well. We're thrilled by the prospect of bringing on a new team driven by a sense of purpose. We're looking for the rule-breakers, the dreamers, and the ones who want to build," he said.

About Lagomaj Capital

Lagomaj Capital is a venture capital firm that combines practicality and versatility with idealism. Founded in 2017, Lagomaj partners with companies and entrepreneurs, making significant impacts in addressing areas of vulnerability and driving change where it's needed most. The firm's portfolio consists of innovative, disruptive companies operating in agriculture, software, transportation, and media, among others. The firm's unique investment strategy and approach is designed to help entrepreneurs thrive early in their startup's lifecycle. Through pairing innovation with ambition, Lagomaj hopes to redefine what venture can be.

