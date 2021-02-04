Bonds Transport Group Announces the Addition of Electric Courier Vehicles to their Fleet

In Addition to Being Eco-Friendly, the Sustainably Powered Electric Vehicles Offer a Number of Innovative Features Including Live Driver GPS Tracking, Online Booking, Contactless Pickup and Delivery and More

SYDNEY, NSW / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / The founders of Bonds Transport Group, a company that offers same day deliveries to their customers throughout much of Australia, are pleased to announce the addition of electric courier vehicles to their fleet.

To learn more about the new electric courier delivery vehicles that are already in use at Bonds Transport Group, please check out https://bondscouriers.com.au/solar-charged-electric-vehicle-delivery/

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders are highly committed to being as eco-friendly as possible. They realise that there are a number of benefits to using solar powered vehicles, including how they will reduce the company's carbon footprint.

In order to help the courier and logistics operator company to be as "green" and Earth-friendly as possible, the founders were inspired to add the new solar powered courier vans to their fleet.

In addition, so that the new sustainably powered EVs will always be charged up and ready to go, the founders arranged for EVSE Australia to install smart, scaleable EV charging stations at both of Bonds' Sydney depots.

"The EO Genius Fleet EV Charging system allows Bonds Transport to quantify the amount of energy being used via a cloud-based management system, allowing them to keep track of vehicle running costs and charging," the spokesperson noted.

In addition to being eco-friendly, the new EV solar powered courier vans offer a number of highly innovative features. This includes "sign on glass" proof of pickup and delivery, proof of delivery photo attachments, live driver GPS tracking, online booking, and geo-fencing.

Also, to keep deliveries as safe as possible for both the drivers and the customers, the EV solar powered courier vans offer contactless pickup and delivery wherever applicable. Clients are kept notified the entire way about the status of their delivery, and online billing, invoicing and reports help the entire delivery process go smoothly and safely.

About Bonds Transport Group:

Established in 1966, Bonds Transport Group has been providing customers with prompt same day deliveries and outstanding customer service and has now expanded to cater for deliveries in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. Since 1979, Bonds has provided specialised transport services to the international freight forwarding industry. The Bonds national fleet consists of over 550 vehicles equipped with GPS tracking so customers can track all deliveries in real-time. For more information, please visit https://bondscouriers.com.au

