04.02.2021
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 
04-Feb-2021 / 14:58 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP, on 31 January 2021 were as follows: 
 
NAV per Share, cum income:  171.61p 
NAV per Share, ex income:   171.08p

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB0002631041 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           NSI 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   92982 
EQS News ID:    1166005 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 09:58 ET (14:58 GMT)

