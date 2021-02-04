Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("the Company"), a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. CEO of the Company, John Ricci, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Danavation is a Canadian-based IoT technology company providing commercially available state-of-the-art Digital Smart Labels," shared Ricci. "Digital Smart Labels is new technology, which is basically replacing pricing automated systems in grocery stores and other retailers," he explained. "We've been in business for two years, however we have a background in the retail space of over 30 years," said Ricci.

"Digital Smart Labels enable clients to automate labeling, pricing, product info, and run promotions in real-time," he continued, adding that the technology can be utilized by retailers, grocery stores, big-box stores, and convenience stores, as well as health care providers, manufacturers, and logistics companies. "Growth continues to be driven by the development of proprietary products and services within the retail and grocery segment."

"For people listening to the interview, why should they take a look at your company and why should they invest in your company?", asked Jolly. Ricci elaborated on the challenges retailers commonly experience when trying to automate pricing, and shared how Digital Smart Labels solve these issues. "We're the only company that has been founded and ground-based in North America," said Ricci, noting that the Company has been a Canadian company since 2018. "What I've learned to know with 30 years of retail experience is how to deal with North American retailers, what is expected of us, and how to service these customers," said Ricci. "We have our on-site tech support team, our internal software engineers, we answer the phone, and we are 24/7."

"We design our products, as well as our own software, so we're an all encompassing company in that we're close knit and we have a dynamic team where everything is done internally. We're proud of the fact that most of our technology and all of our proprietary technology has been developed internally," shared Ricci.

"What are your target markets?", asked Jolly. "Retail grocery is the first thing that sticks out," said Ricci. "Other retail markets that are not grocery related are of course toy companies and the big box stores," he added. Ricci shared that the Company's target market also includes healthcare, which can utilize the technology to further modernize the industry. "We can easily display health care information, allergies, risks, diet, and other critical patient data, all in real-time," said Ricci, noting that additional markets include the military supply chain, manufacturing, and animal services and shelters, where operations can be further streamlined with improved efficiency using the Digital Smart Labels technology.

"We work with a whole bunch of different retailers," explained Ricci, before encouraging listeners to visit the Company's website and check out their IR section and various resources to learn more about their technologies.

Jolly then asked about the Company's revenue model. "So, our revenue model is similar to a cell phone model; we recognize recurring revenue," said Ricci. "We do know in our discussions with retailers that most, if not all, of them have filing managers that work internally in each store. That store is responsible for doing all of the SKU changes on a once per week, twice per week basis," he explained. "It's very labor intensive," added Ricci, noting that the process also incurs numerous expenses. "We price our hardware, software, service, and all of the extended warranties in a monthly charge to a customer, which becomes our recurring revenue."

"We'll be spinning off features on a regular basis to our customers, which results in the added benefits of the DSL system and what it can do for them, and we get the added benefits of the recurring revenue model," said Ricci.

To close the interview, Ricci encouraged listeners to consider the modernization of retailers and the need for digital solutions in this space moving forward. "We live in the world now where cleanliness and less clutter is paramount to the success of a retail establishment," said Ricci. "Digital Smart Labels offer clean technology, rapid updates, are cost effective, and are engaging with customers."



