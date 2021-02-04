Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (CSE: SNOW) ("Snowy Owl Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Geologica Groupe Conseil of Val-d'Or Quebec has been retained to complete the Golden Eagle property (the "Property") geological compilation and the planned 2021 field exploration program. Geologica has more than 36 years of expertise in Canadian and International exploration and comprises a highly qualified technical team dedicated to accomplishing the work mandates effectively and cost-effectively. Their expertise includes more than 1,500 mandates for precious, base metals, diamonds, rare earth elements and industrial minerals for junior and significant company clients.

Figures 1, 2, and 3 below show maps of the neighbouring claim holders, the favourable greenstone geology in the northeast portion of the Property, and the geophysical and geochemical data obtained and compiled to date.

2021 Exploration Program

The proposed 2021 Exploration Program on the Golden Eagle Property is summarized as follows:

Phase I : Property compilation, including a re-interpretation of the aeromagnetic data, will be completed in advance of the 2021 field season program Objective to define priority geological and geophysical targets for ground follow-up.

: Phase II : 2021 Summer Field Season Program Prospecting, geological reconnaissance mapping and sampling; Beep Mat surveying; and Till and soil sampling.

:

A follow-up Phase III program of detailed stripping, geological-structural mapping and sampling, and targeted ground geophysical surveys is proposed.

Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo, has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Beauregard, president of Geologica Inc., is providing contract geological services for Snowy Owl Corp. and is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

"We are very happy to retain Geologica Groupe Conseil as part of the Snowy Owl team, their expertise and experience in Quebec will be paramount in exploring, developing, and acquiring Quebec-focused assets," said Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., CEO of Snowy Owl Gold Corp.





Figure 1 - Neighbouring companies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/73673_fa4c370d1423795b_002full.jpg





Figure 2 - Favourable greenstone geology in the north-east portion of the property.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/73673_fa4c370d1423795b_003full.jpg





Figure 3 - Geochemical data combined with 2020 airborne data which consisted of 1033.9 line-km of gradient magnetic

data over an area of 91.7km2 (100m line spacing at a heading of 000°/270°)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/73673_fa4c370d1423795b_004full.jpg

About Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Golden Eagle Property, which consists of 161 map designated claims ("CDC") covering a total of 8,887.65 hectares (88.87 km2) within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is available at http://www.snowyowlgold.com/

